Share:

With the arrival of a bumper crop of tomatoes in Sindh, import of Iranian tomatoes and onions has also started in the country, as these imports are hurting the agricultural economy of Sindh. Both the federal and provincial governments have kept continuing to allow the import of both crops, even after the tomatoes and onion of Sindh have reached the market. So, thousands of acres of tomato have been restricted across Sindh, destroying thousands of farmers. Farmers have already spent thousands of rupees to cultivate the tomato crop. Local tomato prices have fallen so much due to imports from Iran and Afghanistan, even farmers’ expenses are not being met. When the local tomatoes are ready, the government is still importing Iranian tomatoes instead of buying them from the country’s farmers. Tomatoes were not being imported when tomatoes were not available in the country. Now when tomatoes are being produced by our farmers in the country and meeting the domestic demand then why are they still being imported?

When the government realizes that there is a shortage of onions and tomatoes in these months of every year, why not make an import policy? If these vegetables are scarce, then the import policy is flawed.

Farmers growing the crops have already suffered losses during cultivation due to hot weather, torrential rains and around seven-week delayed growth. Moreover, Covid-19 and the locusts swarm created several hurdles in sowing tomatoes but neither the government nor anyone else helped the farmers.

MEHER AZEEM HAKRO,

Islamabad.