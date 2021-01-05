Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday strongly condemned the killings of eleven miners in Balochistan’s Mach.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that Indian elements were hatching conspiracies to fan sectarian violence in Pakistan. On this occasion, scholars from different religious schools of thought held Indian secret agencies responsible for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Flanked by Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropari, Maulana Umar Farooq, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Zubair Abid and Maulana Abdul Qayyum Farooqi, he said that world leadership should take notice of Indian sponsored terrorists' activities inside Pakistan. Tahir Ashrafi said that a film ' The Lady of Heaven' has been produced by UK film makers to fan differences and sectarian violence among Muslim Ummah. This film has been banned in Pakistan, he said.

He said that all the culprits involved in vandalising of Hindu temple in Karak were arrested and a committee has also been constituted for reconstruction of the temple. He urged leadership of all the religious and political organisations to adopt the path of dialogue and reconciliation for eradication of the menace of extremism, terrorism and corruption from the country.

To a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that there was not a single traitor in the incumbent government on the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat.

"We are protector of the belief in the finality of Prophethood and Namoos-e-Risalat", he said, adding, that those issuing decrees against Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier sought apology after issuing Qadiyani decrees against Ziaulhaq and Pervez Musharraf.

He opposed the practice of bringing seminaries students in political processions. He added that Palestinians were lauding bold stance of Prime Minister Imran khan on the issue of Palestine.