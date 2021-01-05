Share:

Jamshoro police have still not traced the truckload of rice bags, worth Rs 6 million, seized away near Nooriabad despite after one month since the incident happened.

Moreover, the rice-laden truck was on its way from Punjab to Karachi when it was snatched near the Nooriabad area on December 04, according to the affected trader. The empty vehicle was found in Yousuf Goth the following day.

He said no trails of either truck or driver have been found. The trader lamented the Jamshoro police have failed to nevigate the looted rice bags weighing 50 tonnes despite the passage of a month's time. A first information report (FIR) was registered at Nooriabad police station. The trader said he ran from pillar to post to seek recovery of the looted grain but to no avail, adding he contacted police officials numerous times but they did not pay due heed to his pleas.

Lately, the Wholesale Association (WA) had written a letter to the Sindh police chief seeking his help in recovery of the looted rice bags.

