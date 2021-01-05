Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to prepare recommendations for election reforms in consultation with civil society, intelligentsia and other stake holders. The decision made in the meeting of the JI Majlis-e-Shoora was announced by JI Emir Senator Sirajul Haq during a press conference at Mansoora on Monday. “The JI believes any election without electoral reforms and in present system would be a futile exercise as it would open another Pandora box of rigging allegations on each other and protest rallies will be taken against the winners,” he said, highlighting the need for electoral reforms to strengthen the democratic future of the country. At the same time, he called for ending the interference of establishment in politics. “Establishment has to take practical and visible steps to end its interference in politics because it could not cope with the challenge of external and internal security threats to the country in presence of general perception about its interference in politics.”