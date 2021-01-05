Share:

islamabad-Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Sarfraz Virk and other members of joint investigation team (JIT) visited the G-10 crime scene to probe into the killing of Usama Satti by the commandos of Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on January 2 for flouting stop and check caution, informed sources.

The team also visited Police Station (PS) Ramna and recorded the statements of five accused arrested by police in connection with Usama Satti killing case, they said.

The JIT team members also met with the cops and police officers who arrived at the crime scene soon after the firing of ATS commandos on car being driven by Usama Satti, sources added.

Later on, a meeting was also held under the chair of SP Sarfraz Virk which was also attended by DSP Ramna, DSP Investigation and SHO PS Ramna.

During the meeting, JIT members reviewed case file and First Information Report (FIR). It was briefed that the car of Usama, which came under the fire of the ATS, was examined by the forensic experts. The JIT also seized the wireless log book besides obtaining mobile data.

The JIT also sought report from police about the weapons used by ATS commandos for killing Usama. The report of samples taken from the body of Usama was also taken by the JIT, sources said. It also sought footage of the Safe City Project.

The JIT asked the complainant to produce his witnesses before JIT in the next meeting to be held on Friday (8 January).

Earlier, a large number of family members, traders, area people and students staged a protest demonstration against police outside the National Press Club. The protestors chanted slogans against police and the ATS Squad. They demanded the government to hold free, fair and impartial inquiry into Usama Satti assassination case or else they would march towards Parliament House.

The protestors later on dispersed while giving government the deadline of two days for accepting their demands.

Also, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, ex-State Minister on Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, Pakistan Sweet Homes chief Zamurad Khan, ex MPs of PML-N Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Anjum Aqeel Khan visited the residence of Usama Satti, met his parents, condoled the death of their son and offered Fateha for his departed soul.