ISLAMABAD-The actress, 38, is said to have told bosses of the BBC sci-fi drama series that she won’t return after the forthcoming new season, and that they’ll need to start thinking about recasting the role of the Time Lord.A source told: ‘It’s all very hush-hush but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration.’ Her departure is top secret but at some point, over the coming months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed. It’s very exciting.’ The series - which has been on the air on and off since 1963 - typically sees the titular Doctor ‘regenerate’ every three-four years.It’s said that Jodie - who has also starred in the likes of Broadchurch, Black Mirror and The Smoke during her career - always planned to stick to this rhythm. It is also said she wants to pursue other roles.Jodie made history when she was announced as the Thirteenth (and first ever female) Doctor in July 2017. She took the role from the prior star of the show, Peter Capaldi, who played the iconic character from 2014-2017.