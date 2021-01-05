Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the Right to Self-Determination Day, today with a renewed pledge to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its ultimate goal.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the UN Security Council had passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The day will be marked by various activities, including rallies, seminars and conferences across the world to remind the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute and save Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

Adequate preparations have been made in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to observe the day to be followed by public rallies, besides special gatherings and processions, in all ten district headquarters of the liberated territory as the hallmark of the day.

The special meetings would highlight the importance of early grant of the right of self determination to Jammu Kashmir people – which was being suppressed and denied by India since over last seven decades.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while reiterating Pakistan’s strong and steadfast support for the Kashmiri people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) till realization of their inalienable right to self-determination has reminded the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, of the imperative of honouring its commitment in this regard.

“Being a direct party to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Pakistan will continue to underscore the imperative of holding a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the prime minister said in a message on the occasion of Kashmiris’ Right to Self-determination Day.

Referring to the 72nd anniversary of United Nations’ commitment to uphold the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, on this day in 1949, the United Nations Commission for India & Pakistan (UNCIP) had pledged the realization of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

About the importance of the inalienable right to self-determination, the prime minister said, had been acknowledged in various human rights covenants and decisions of the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.

“Owing to Indian intransigence, the Security Council has failed to fulfill its pledge to the Kashmiri people,” he added.

Imran Khan said for over seven decades, the life of Kashmiris in the IIOJK had been a chronicle of state-sponsored cruelty and terrorism. Around 900,000 occupation forces had converted the region into the largest militarized zone in the world.

“Post-5th August 2019, India has unleashed a new reign of terror in the IIOJK, maintaining an inhuman military siege, perpetrating egregious violations of human rights of the innocent people especially women, children and the elderly with unprecedented impunity, and seeking to illegally change the demographic structure of the occupied territory,” he added.

The prime minister said, “The world must ensure that human rights abuses do not go unpunished and that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against humanity are held accountable.”

For more than 500 days now, the prime minister said, Indian occupation forces had been further brutalizing the besieged innocent Kashmiris, brazenly denying their basic rights of communication, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion, and above all, freedom to determine their own future.

“Kashmiris have been deprived of their fundamental rights to life, food and health despite the rampant Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The recent spate of unprecedented Indian state-sponsored terrorism in the IIOJK and discriminatory steps against minorities, especially Muslims, are a clear manifestation of the ‘Hindutva’ ideology espoused by the RSS-inspired BJP regime,” he added.

This year the right of self-determination day is being observed when India, by openly violating and denying all international norms and commitments, abrogated the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through scrapping article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution since here

August 05, 2019 sinister act by turning entire Indian held Kashmir valley in to world’s largest prison through imprisoning entire innocent population in the bleeding valley into their houses and imposing indefinite curfew and information blockade since above bleak day of the history of the disputed Himalayan state.

Addressing the scheduled right to self-determination day rallies, speakers would reiterate Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they (Jammu and Kashmir people) would continue their struggle for right of self-determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal.

They would particularly highlight the reality with the earnest demand about early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay and which was being denied by India since over last 72 years because of her traditional hostile and stubborn attitude.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have called upon the United Nations and international community to fulfil their pledge by granting Kashmiris their basic right of self-determination.

Hurriyat leader Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a letter to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, said that people of Jammu and Kashmir seek legitimate intervention to stop brutal initiation of ethnic cleansing in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that over one million Indian troops, shielded by all types of draconian laws, are present in the territory with a licence to kill and silence popular voice of the people for their inalienable right to self-determination.