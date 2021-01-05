Share:

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (K.S. Relief) handed over 1,050 Winter Relief Kits to Muslim World League (MWL) in Pakistan for distribution among orphan's residing in coldest areas of the country.

While addressing the ceremony Dr. Jamal Nasir said, Pakistan and KSA are tied upon exemplary relationship. Saudi government always backed Pakistan with full support and King Salman always helped Pakistan on difficult times. Dr. Jamal said, each package comprises two quilts, shawls of men and women, nine pairs of socks and warmers for both men and women of needy families living in the colder regions.

He said, "By adding today's package our target of 22,550 kits has been achieved. We are proud that we had completed this challenging project in a very short span of time and in harsh and extremely cold weather with the help of government of Pakistan. The targeted areas were at very high peaks with no proper roads and with little or no facilities. At a total cost of US$1,258,164 more than 135,300 individuals benefited from this project."

On the occasion, Director General Rabta-e-Alam-e-Islami Saad Masud Al-Harsi said that services to Pakistani nation were first priority of Saudi government.

The project was one of the humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and relief centre to assist needy families living in the coldest areas in North region of Pakistan, he added.