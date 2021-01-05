Share:

ISLAMABAD-The pseudo ‘billionaire’ recently took her famous family to the snowy mountains of Aspen for a New Year’s ski trip.She gushed over daughter Stormi, who graduated from the bunny slopes Sunday, as the ‘little pro’ showed off her snowboarding skills in an adorable video on Instagram.The 23yearold could be heard cheering on Stormi, two, from behind the camera, yelling: ‘Go baby! Give me a five.

That was amazing!’Stormi squatted down on her knees to get going, before she picked up speed down the hill, as she could be heard softly exclaiming: ‘Weee!’Her ski instructor held her up under her arms, as she practiced jumping her board on a small incline. The toddler also aced her slope style in a blush ski jacket with matching pants and a neon green helmet with matching goggles. Kylie later took to Instagram with her own snow look of the day, rocking a white Prada puffer jacket over a black fleece jumpsuit.