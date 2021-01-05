Share:

On Tuesday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah criticised the PTI regime for constantly attacking the PPP-led provincial government, saying that the "lickspittles of Sadiq Anday start criticising us every morning".

Using a reference to the Supreme Court's declaration of Prime Minister Imran Khan being "Sadiq", CM Shah said PTI's "lickspittles hold regular meetings to figure out how to malign the government of Sindh". "They are the enemies of Sindh and they cannot digest the progress of the proving," he added.

He also lamented that despite its promise, the federal government did not pay Sindh its due share of Rs63 billion. Shah underlined that the PPP-led government of Sindh has been working for the welfare of the people in the province without any discrimination.

"Internal roads in Umar Village and [Karachi's] Ibrahim Hyderi are being constructed," with a route connecting Ibrahim Hyderi to Lat Basti, he explained, adding that the Mehran Highway would also be built soon. Sindh government had started a lot of development projects in Korangi, including the Yellow Line project which will be connected to the neighborhood, he added.

"Funding for the Yellow Line project has been approved," the Sindh CM stated.