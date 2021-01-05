Share:

LAHORE - Philanthropists have donated two modern machines video Ploroscope and video Bronchoscope worth Rs10 million to Lahore General Hospital (LGH). These machines have been installed at the Department of Chest & Sleep for screening of respiratory diseases.

Principal PGMI Prof Al-freed Zafar said that the provision of these modern machines in the Department of Pulmonology is no less than a revolution as lungs diseases will be diagnosed with a camera. Prof Muhammad Moin, Prof Khalid Waheed, Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Judat Saleem, Prof Muhammad Hanif, Dr Abdul Aziz, MS Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Javed Asghar Magsi, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Irfan Malik were also present. While young doctors and some patients also attended the function.

Prof Al-freed Zafar vowed that no stone would be left unturned in providing the best medical facilities to the patients with the cooperation of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Head of Department of Pulmonology, Prof Dr Khalid Waheed said that for the first time in LGH the lungs’ membrane will be examined by video camera.

He added that these tests in the private sector are very expensive while this facility will be provided free of cost to needy and deserving.

He expressed hope that the cooperation of philanthropists would continue in the future as well which would enable the needy patients to get modern medical facilities without any charges.