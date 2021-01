Share:

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD -In Blue Area, a young man was killed after being hit by Metro Bus. The dead body of the man was moved to PIMS where his identity could not be ascertained. Police said the man was killed due to wrong crossing of Metro Bus track.

Meanwhile, the cop of PS Nelor, who was hospitalised after being shot and injured by a drug peddler Kodu, died in the hospital.