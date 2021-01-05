Share:

A session's court issued interim bail to a lawyer on Tuesday who allegedly shot and killed his neighbour's pet dog in Lahore's Defence area.

The court granted the bail of the lawyer subject to submission of Rs50,000 worth of surety bonds and restrained the police from arresting him until January 13.

During the hearing; moreover, the accused stated before the court that he wanted to join investigation but feared arrest at the hands of the police. He, therefore, requested the court to grant him bail so he can become part of the probe.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered at the Defence police station, the lawyer shot the dog thrice on the New Year night.