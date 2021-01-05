Share:

The attacks on two villages, Tchoma Bangou and Zaroumadareye, in Niger resulting in more than a hundred deaths, inform us that the threat of Islamic State (IS) still looms large. The group’s capacity to slaughter and terrorise has yet to be destroyed. Many believe the IS orchestrated the latest carnage. If this assumption is correct, then the attacks reveal that the organisation’s inroads into Africa are growing. Despite the militant group’s continuous penetration, the threats to Africa’s stability do not find any space in the international community’s imagination. The world needs to notice the ever-increasing terrorist threat that has been spreading across the African continent.

A few experts had rightly warned the triumphalist nations to be wary of IS’ potential. Driving the group out of the Middle East (ME) was not a permanent solution to IS-induced terrorism. Nowadays, we see that the group has metamorphosed in a far more deadly entity. It can now attack anywhere in Africa. The international community will find it hard to eliminate terrorism on African soil if it does not take immediate action. The subsequent expansion of the militant outfit in West Africa is troubling, given the impunity with which Boko Haram still operates there.

According to analysts who are closely observing the developments in Niger, the state’s efforts to dam IS in the Greater Sahara are failing. The law enforcement agencies’ pulling back from the region provide IS more breathing space and encouragement to consolidate its base in the continent. The world must come together against the terrorists in West Africa lest the spillover effects destabilise the already volatile North Africa. The best way to eliminate the terror threat permanently is to provide logistical and financial support to the states fighting against terror threats.