ISLAMABAD - As many as 21 new vehicles have been handed over to the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) by Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed for effective patrolling and better law enforcement on motorways and highways.

The vehicles were given at a ceremony held at the Drivers Licencing Authority, National Highways and Motorway Police, Islamabad. Total 228 vehicles are being provided to the National Highways and Motorway Police from matching grant.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that 2,000 kilometers long roads were built in the last five months, whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has envisioned over 4,000 kilometres long projects, more than the previous government had built.

The Minister said 1,600 kilometers long projects have been executed in last two years; besides initiating work on the Western Route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He further said that the western route to Gwadar will be completed soon. He informed that the current government is constructing the Highways and Motorways under the private-public partnership.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said, “Motorway police is a symbol of pride for the whole nation.”

“I and whole nation salute the martyrs of National Highways and Motorway Police who gave their lives for our safe journey in the line of duty”, he said.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan, IG NHMP, Dr. Saeed Kaleem Imam, Regional Commanders, Zonal Commanders, Sector Commanders, senior officers of NHMP.

The minister pledged to extend maximum support and cooperation to National Highways and Motorway Police to overcome challenges and ensure maximum operational capacity.

On the occasion, Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan appreciated the performance of NHMP.

While addressing the occasion, IG, NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said the department needs to be furnished with the necessary resources for smooth functioning of operations. However, NHMP trying his level best to perform better even shortage of resources.

On this occasion, the minister handed over keys of 21 Vehicles to the IG NHMP.