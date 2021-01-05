Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the opposition has refused to sit with PTI’s government on any matter, the National Assembly Secretariat has asked the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to seek advice of the NCOC for holding the National Assembly Session in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The National Assembly has sought advice of NCOC through the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs vide a letter addressed to Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, parliamentary sources told The Nation.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has been asked to give its opinion on how to call a session of the National Assembly as the lower house has to fulfill its obligatory 130 days in the 3rd Parliamentary year of the incumbent National Assembly. The National Assembly has so far met only for 23 days in the current parliamentary years.

Adviser to PM Babar Awan and Malik Amir Dogar also held a detailed meeting in this regard

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affsirs Dr Zaheeruddin Babar Awan and Cheif Whip in the National Assembly/Special Assistant to Prime Minister in Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar in this regard also held a detailed meeting in Islamabad on Friday and discussed the summoning of National Assembly Session. They also discussed the important legislative agenda pending before the assembly for passage. It may be mentioned here that the National Assembly Secretariat has also formed a tentative schedule for the upcoming National Assembly session.

The government side, with the help of allied partners, was trying to dispose of pending legislative business from the second day of the upcoming session of the National Assembly, said parliamentary sources.