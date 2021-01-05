Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s close associate Musa Khan.

According to details, the reference alleges Musa Khan of illegally appointing scores of people including his son and nephew.

Contrary to the statement, another investigation by the anti-graft watchdog is underway regarding assets beyond means. NAB accuses Musa Khan and other of corruption in several projects.

Before that, DFO Musa Khan was arrested and presented before an accountability court on September 24 in assets inquiry.