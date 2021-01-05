Share:

On Tuesday, unidentified culprits killed a young online taxi service driver and threw his body by roadside in Sanda area.

As per details, unknown accused booked a ride from Shalimar area of Lahore at 8PM on Monday after which the driver went missing along with vehicle. After several hours, bullet riddled body of Muhammad Ali 26, was recovered from Sanda area. The culprits also took away the vehicle, cell phone and cash from driver.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital for postmortem. The deceased was father of two-year daughter. A case was registered against unidentified culprits at Shalimar Baghbanpura police station and investigation was kicked off.