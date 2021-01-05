Share:

Pakistan has strongly condemned the latest extra-judicial killings by the Indian occupation forces of three Kashmiri youth in Srinagar on 29 December 2020.

The families and neighbors of the martyred Kashmiris, Aijaz Maqbool Ganie, Zubair Ahmed Lone, and Athar Mushtaq Wani (aged 16 and student of Class-11) have declared that the young boys were innocent, who visited Srinagar on the fateful day and became victims of Indian state-terrorism.

Foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez in a statement said that it is doubly inhuman that the bodies of the three martyrs are not handed over to their families for a proper burial, despite repeated appeals by the families. This is a new form of oppression that the Indian occupation forces are now resorting to in order to break the will of the Kashmiri people. They will never succeed in this attempt.

According to statement, "unabated killing spree in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the reprehensible refusal to hand over the bodies should be a matter of grave concern for the people of conscience across the world. The morally bankrupt RSS-BJP regime should not be allowed to act with such impunity."

Pakistan raises its call for an independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces.