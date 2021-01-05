Share:

Interior Minister (IM), Sheikh Rasheed has met Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan where he conveyed the premier regarding his visit to Quetta, according to repots on Tuesday.

Moreover, Sheikh Rasheed appreciated PM Imran Khan regarding his visit to Baluchistan capital Quetta and talks with the Hazara community.

The matter related to the protest calls of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters.

Furthermore, during the meeting, PM Khan ordered the interior minister to facilitate the opposition alliance to hold its protest outside ECP headquarters. He also directed Rasheed not to create any hurdle in the PDM’s upcoming protest.

However, he issued measures to take action against those violating the law.

It is pertinent to be stated here that the opposition alliance had made an announcement to protest outside ECP office on January 19.