Prime Minister Imran Khan has allowed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and directed the Interior Ministry to not be of any hindrance.

The PM gave this directive during a meeting with Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday. The political situation in the country was also discussed during the meeting.

According to sources, the Prime Minister, after consulting with the Interior Minister, allowed PDM’s planned protest in front of the Election Commission. He said that the opposition may exercise its right to protest, however, no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Moreover, Sheikh Rashid also presented a report on his visit to Quetta and updated the PM about his meeting with the protesting Hazara community in Quetta.

On the directives of the Prime Minister, Sheikh Rashid had visited Quetta and held meeting with the representatives of Hazara community regarding the incident of killing of miners in Mach area of Balochistan.