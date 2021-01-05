Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Monday held a detailed discussion on overall peace and security situation in the region.

According to a statement issued by the PM’s Media Wing, Defence Minister called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and both discussed ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control and its negative impacts on the region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed the decade before Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power as the “dark ages under corrupt rulers.”

In Monday’s tweet, the Prime Minister said that total recoveries by NAB in 2019 and 2020 amount to 389 billion rupees in comparison to previous 10 years (2008-2018) recoveries of 104 billion rupees.

He said the Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Department recovered 206 billion rupees in 27 months in comparison to only three billion rupees in the past 10 years under corrupt rulers. The Prime Minister said these facts reveal how the nation benefits when state institutions are allowed to function independently without political interference. “These are clear indications of accountability working when institutions are independent,” the prime minister maintained.

Separately, while talking to the Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid who called on him here yesterday, the Prime Minister said that access to affordable basic health care for every citizen is the top priority of the government.

The Prime Minister said along with improving the system of public hospitals, the government will provide affordable land to private hospitals to ensure that poor families do not miss out on treatment due to unavailability of resources in case of illness. She said as per the instructions of Prime Minister hundred percent families of Punjab would be provided Health Cards worth 720,000 rupees per family within twelve months. She said by June of this year, 45 percent of the population of Punjab, which includes seven districts of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions, will be provided health cards.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took several initiatives in various fields during the last year for public welfare, socio-economic development and enhancement of the country’s image among comity of nations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan also called on Imran Khan and discussed overall political situation in the country. Dr Babar Awan briefed the Prime Minister about current session of the Senate and his ministry’s performance on parliamentary matters.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz also called on Prime Minister and briefed the Prime Minister about updated status of relief measures taken regarding COVID-19 and Locust control.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister’s Media Wing issued a statement PM’s New Year resolution and targets for 2021 which envisages universal health coverage for all citizens through Sehat Sahulat Program and launching of a new project under Ehsaas Program titled “Koi Pakistani bhooka na soye”( No Pakistani should go to bed hungry).

The statement further said that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan handled the economic impact of pandemic with effective strategies and emerged successful during tough times. It added that for the Prime Minister Imran Khan the year 2020 narrates a journey of stable economy, numerous development and welfare projects, and remarkable achievements at foreign policy front.