Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely visit Karachi next week.

According to sources, the visit would come in the backdrop of the prime minister’s meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor KP Shah Farman and PTI leader Saifullah Niazi today.

During the meeting, matters related to the overall political situation and future course of action were discussed.

“Matters pertaining to by-polls in the provinces, and Senate elections were discussed during a meeting with Imran Khan today,” they said adding that the ongoing situation of Kashmir was also mulled over during the sitting in Islamabad.

According to sources, the prime minister has given an important task to the governor in view of the Senate polls after he held an in-depth discussion with Imran Ismail over the political developments.

“The governor will soon begin meetings with political stakeholders in this regard,” they said.

It is pertinent to highlight here that the PTI has approached its coalition partners in the federal government, MQM-P and PML-F, for a joint strategy against the incumbent Sindh government-led by the PPP- in Senate elections and by-polls.

On January 01, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) approached its coalition partner in the Centre, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) to discuss a joint strategy for by-polls in the Sindh province and Senate elections.

According to the details, a PTI delegation headed by Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi reached out to the PML-F, that is among the major stakeholder in the GDA, where they were welcomed by Nand Kumar and Sardar Abdul Rahim.

Moreover, speaking after the meeting, the opposition leader payed homage to PML-F leader Pir Pagara and said that they visited the PML-F leaders to discuss a joint strategy for by-polls in the province.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the 13-year PPP rule has devastated the province and they wanted to challenge it with the support of their allies.