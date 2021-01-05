Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that PPP and PML-N were accomplice in using their party funding accounts for money laundering.

Talking to media along with Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib here yesterday, the minister said that these parties have been involved in accepting donations from criminals and corrupt elements and are not submitting evidence regarding their foreign funding cases, pending in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said there should be a difference between prohibited and foreign funding. He said PTI is not involved in any kind of accepting funding from prohibited entities like foreign governments or multi-national companies. He said PPP and PML-N have been using party funding for money laundering as well.

The information minister said that the PTI instead of accepting funds from mafias, had sought cooperation from its workers and sympathizers, who deposited small amounts ranging from ten to few hundred dollars. He said PTI has given complete details of all its accounts to the ECP.

He said that moralities culture in politics have changed altogether as no one in the country considers corruption as corruption.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP and other political parties have transformed this culture in the country and turned politics into business.

These political parties in the past used to employ party donation bank accounts for money laundering, said Shibli Faraz.

He also added that similar charges were also hurled against Imran Khan regarding party funding and the apex court had announced Imran Khan Sadiq and Ameen in these very cases for having transparent funding sources. The supreme court has also directed Election Commission Pakistan to ensure scrutiny of party findings of each and every political party, he added.

He condemned killing of Hazara Community 11 persons in Mach stating that it is very deplorable and sorrowful.

Speaking on this occasion, Farrukh Habib said the ECP’s scrutiny committee, auditing accounts of PML-N and the PPP, has issued three different orders urging them to submit details of their accounts, but none of them is ready to comply with commission’s directions.

He said PML-N is registered as a private limited company in UK and the United States. He questioned as to how a political party can be registered as a private limited company in foreign countries. He said, PPP’s principal agent is Asif Ali Zardari in US, where he has been receiving funding from foreign companies.

He said ECP is asking PPP to submit its foreign accounts’ record, but to no avail.

He said Nawaz Sharif first donated 100 million rupees to PML-N and, later on, got transferred 60 million rupees of them to his personal account.

Farrukh Habib said the PML-N is also not providing details of its expenditure of 700 million rupees, which it spent on media campaigning. He said that in the form of PDM, a market of lies has been arranged to befool the public.