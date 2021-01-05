Share:

Karachi - Pakistan Navy (PN) in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 100Kg of ice in Ibrahim Hyderi area. The recovered narcotics was hidden in a barren area. The drugs valued at approximately USD 3.8 million were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea. The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings. The successful execution joint Anti-Narcotics Operation demonstrates PN strong resolve to counter illegal activities in maritime domain. Pakistan Navy remains fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along our coastline and sea.