Our political leaders have not learned any lessons from their past follies, and they continue to indulge in dislodging the sitting government in the name of democracy. The coronavirus and bad policies have had a devastating effect on the economy causing excruciating inflation among other things. Without money, there can neither be development nor a reduction in inflation. The politicians on both sides, in the government as well as the opposition, seem oblivious to the fact that strengthening an economy requires consistent policies, hard work, and continuity in work, which is only possible through collaboration on some basic principles. On the contrary, any party that comes to power in our country wants to start everything from scratch ignoring any work done by the past government. This lack of continuity has put us in an unending loop where we keep restating everything every few years. Our leaders do not seem to believe in the concept that today’s decisions are determined by our actions in the past. The PDM consists of those parties which ruled the country not once or twice, but thrice. They need to introspect their actions, mend their faults, vow not to repeat them in the future. The leaders ought to believe that no one is immune to human oddities and no one is better than the other, at the time of reckoning. Making this as their agenda, the leaders need to hold a national dialogue, proposed by Mian Shahbaz Shareef to take the country out of the crisis we are in. Mere abusing one another for past failures means nothing.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.