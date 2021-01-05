Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi on Monday called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed matters of mutual interest and prevailing political situation.

After brief meeting in the office, both the leaders held discussions in the lawn. Prior to this sitting, both handed over mobile phones to respective staff. Both the leaders agreed to take forward the alliance with mutual consultation. The two allies reiterated their commitment to make collective efforts for resolving country’s problems.

“We are grateful to the allies for their cooperation in government affairs. PTI-led coalition will make Pakistan strong and prosperous. Pakistan is facing many challenges including internal and external. In these circumstances, Pakistan cannot afford opposition’s politics of anarchy and chaos. All political parties must focus on public relief. The opposition should bear in mind that only corona is spreading through their rallies. The opposition should refrain from taking the undemocratic and unconstitutional path”, said

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. He said that there would not by ‘’dama dam mast Qalandar’’ and rallies were beauty of democracy. “If the opposition does not hold rallies, how will it survive”, he raised the question. He said that the opposition was participating in the Senate and by-elections. “This is all part of democracy. The opposition has to stay politically alive after all”, he said.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the PTI government would complete its constitutional term. “Matters regarding dialogue with the opposition will be handled by PTI. Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited us, we have no grievances with the government”, he said.

PA Speaker said that continuity of democracy and political meetings were the guarantor of political stability.

“Public relief requires the co-operation and consensus of the political parties. The situation in the country also requires concerted efforts to resolve public issues. It is the responsibility of both the opposition and the government to ensure the protection of national and public interests”, he said.

Earlier, MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh and MPA Abid Raja also called on Governor Punjab. During the meeting, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Imran Khan as the Prime Minister and the government would complete their constitutional term. Prime Minister Imran Khan will neither resign before January 31 nor will he resign later. Elections will be held in 2023.