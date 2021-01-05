Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said the PTI government has given a new identity to South Punjab by taking concrete measures including the establishment of secretariat in Multan and Bahawalpur. In a statement issued on Monday, the CM regretted that the funds meant for South Punjab were spent on other districts in the past.

The past governments re-appropriated the funds allocated for south Punjab to other projects while the people continued to mire in the quagmire of poverty, he said and added the past rulers deceived the people of South Punjab in the name of development.

The CM lamented the past governments deceived the people through their political jugglery and used the demand for South Punjab province for political benefits. However, the incumbent government has ring-fenced the development budget of South Punjab to avoid the past practice, he stated.

The PTI government is giving the rights back to South Punjab and ensured that allocated funds are aptly utilized for the welfare of the masses, he said.

A journey of real development is accelerated in backward areas of South Punjab, he said and deplored that the rejected elements resorted to point-scoring for the sake of political mileage.

All such elements will be unsuccessful and the government will develop the backward areas of South Punjab, he said.

The CM maintained that a new era of development has been started in South Punjab and the public mandate will be fully honoured. It is sanguine that the PTI government has started a number of mega projects in South Punjab and no compromise will be made on the quality of the development work, he asserted.

He further stated that wicked enemy is trying to destabilise Pakistan adding that PDM is also attempting to spread chaos. It is regrettable that the opposition has set aside the national interest as its inherent agenda is contrary to the national interests.

-Expresses sorrow over death of Prince Khalid Bin Faisal

Buzdar has expressed sorrow over the death of Prince Khalid Bin Faisal, a grandchild of founder of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the Saudi royal family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Condoles death of columnist Rauf Tahir

Buzdar has condoled the death of columnist Rauf Tahir. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.