LAHORE - Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the PML-N and PPP had made a dacoity on the rights of the people of Southern Punjab in their respective tenures.

Instead of carving out a separate province, they stole the South Punjab funds and befooled the masses with hollow slogans.

In a statement issued here on Monday, she said these elements are now displaying a deceitful commiseration for South Punjab. The people have already rejected the looters and the PTI government has also honoured the trust shown by the voters of South Punjab, she continued.

The CM Usman Buzdar has given the people of South Punjab their rights and South Punjab secretariat is helping to resolve problems at the grassroots, she said. The people of South Punjab love PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar as the PTI has laid the foundation of solid development in South Punjab by taking practical steps.

She asserted the PTI government has brought forth the South Punjab secretariat and it will also establish a separate province. One can only wonder at the wisdom of those politicizing the issues of corona and South Punjab, she said. Those who have left the people in the corona are themselves alienated, she added. Meanwhile, the number of corona patients has reached 14, 07, 14 in Punjab as 526 new cases were reported and 15 patients died during the last 24 hours.

The total number of deceased corona patients has reached 4,124, concluded the SACM.