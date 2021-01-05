Share:

Rain in the provincial capital Lahore and its adjacent areas and other cities of Punjab on Monday turned the weather cold. The rain also brought the level of fog in Lahore considerably down.

Rain cased disruption of electricity in Lahore as 120 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

Rain was also reported in different other cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Sheilhupura, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Hafizabad, Zafarwal, Chunian, Safdarabad and Khakan Dogran.

According to Met Office, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills and few hailstorm) is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in north eastern Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir.

Snowfall is also expected in Murree and Galiyat. Dense fog is likely to prevail in south Punjab and upper Sindh. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.