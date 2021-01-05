Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the secret of real change lies in equipping educational system in the country with modern facilities.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the promotion of education would help bringing positive change in society.

“By revolutionising the educational system could lead the country on path to progress and prosperity,” he expressed these views during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KPK for Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash on Monday.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant to the Speaker apprised the Speaker about the promotion of higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and steps taken in that regard.

The Speaker directed the Special Assistant to call me to link the educational institutions of the province with the relevant institutions of CPEC. He said that a comprehensive plan be devised to spend one billion dollars allocated for the education sector under CPEC specially on provision of educational infrastructure and facilities. He said that new programs for the youth should be initiated as per the demand of the market. He said that CPEC would create immense employment opportunities in the province. He said that the provincial government should formulate flagship programs for educated youth. He further said that agreements should be signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chinese universities for the promotion of technical education.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Higher Education Kamran Bangash while appreciating the Speaker’s spirit for promoting education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and equipping educational institutions with modern facilities said that the priority of the provincial government is for the promotion of education in the province.

He said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the education sector had been included in the CPEC project with the cooperation of China to modernize educational institutions across the province. He said that like the rest of the country, tuition fees of poor and needy students was being met in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Ehsas Emergency Program. He said that time was not far when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have a prominent position in the field of education.