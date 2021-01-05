Share:

SIALKOT - Rescue-1122 responded 17,567 emergency calls and provided rescue service to the victims of various accidents/incidents in the district during the year 2020.

A spokesman for the Rescue-1122 said on Monday that Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob in a meeting to review the performance of the department, disclosed that 7,092 road accidents, 554 fire incidents, 60 drownings, 21 building collapses, 7,217 medical, 557 crimes and 2,066 animal rescue and rescue operations took place during the last year.

He said the Rescue-1122 shifted 871 patients from Basic Healthcare to Advanced Healthcare Hospitals under the Patient Transfer Service. He said that Central Rescue Station Kutchery Road and Tehsil Pasrur Station were declared twice the best by Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid in Gujranwala division during 2020.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal presided over the meeting.

Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan, Transport Inspector Samiullah Gondal, Station Incharges Adnan Khalid and Muhammad Raza besides in-charges of Sambrial Tehsil, Daska and Pasrur also atteded the meeting.