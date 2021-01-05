Share:

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) chief wrote a letter to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan and expressed interest in the registration of Sputnik V vaccine in Pakistan.

As per details, in a letter addressed to Dr Faisal Sultan, Russia while asking for the details of COVID-19 vaccine registration said that Pakistan should inform about the demand for the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine.

The letter stated that the price of one dose of Sputnik V in the world market will be less than $10 and this drug is easier to store than other vaccines.

The letter further stated that Sputnik Five is the world s first registered coronavirus vaccine with an emergency use certificate and is 91.4 percent effective in controlling epidemic. The drug will be available to the public in February 2021.