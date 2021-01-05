Share:

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has ordered to fully functionalise 30 new accountability courts within a time period of one month.

Moreover, while hearing a case regarding establishment of new accountability courts, Supreme court took notice of not appointing Secretary Law on permanent basis and remarked that Law Ministry cannot function on adhocism.

Additional Attorney General, responding to remarks by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed about delay in establishment of the courts, said that Finance Ministry and Establishment Division have accorded their approval and now staff hiring will begin from January 11.

The Supreme Court also ordered to announce judgement of Lakhra power plant corruption case in this month.