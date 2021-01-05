Share:

Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday has ordered to start reconstruction of Hindu temple that was set ablaze by mob in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district within two weeks.

According to details, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed conducted a hearing on a suo moto notice pertaining to burning a Hindu temple in KP.

During the proceedings, the top judge has sought a report on the total number of temples and gurdawaras in the country whether they are functional or not. He has also directed to remove encroachments from the lands of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan raised question over the performance of provincial security departments and intelligence agencies and asked the inspector general in KP police what he was doing at the time of incident.

The IG told that local leader of JUI Maulana Faizullah had sponsored a public gathering while Molvi Shareef had provoked the people to hold protest. Over hundred people involved in the mishap have been arrested while 92 security personnel including superintendent in police and deputy superintendent in police have been suspended, he went on to say.

Chief justice remarked that money for the renovation of the temple should be taken from Molvi Shareef.

Meanwhile, the CJP said that ETPB employees are doing business on the land of temple.

On the other hand, Ramesh Kumar told that over 300 to 400 pilgrims pay visit to this temple which was also tried to be demolished in 1997. The Hindu council had paid money for the renovation after refusal from ETPB, he stated.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan while expressing resentment said that ETPB has money to build their own buildings but they are lacking resources for Hindus.