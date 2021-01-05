Share:

Supreme Court (SC) has raised questions on Tuesday over the security condition on motorways following rise in rape cases.

As per details, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has condemned the mishap of raping a Christian girl in front of her family on Lahore-Sheikhupura Motorway.

Moreover, the top judge has sought report from the Punjab government on the recently held two rape incidents on motorway.

Meanwhile, the court was also informed that Christian community in Lahore’s Khadim Colony was tortured for not allowing to capture pictures of their girls.