Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday strongly condemned the killing of 11 coal miners belonging to the Shia Hazara community in Mach area of Balochistan and expressed heartfelt condolences with families of the martyrs and the whole Hazara community.

The committee also paid rich tribute to late Senator Kulsoom Parveen and prayed for her eternal peace in heaven and condemned the killing of young Osama Nadeem Satti by officials of Islamabad Police.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator A. Rehman Malik at the Parliament House which was also attended by Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed besides senior officers of ministry of interior and police.

Chairman Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik welcomed Minister of Interior Sh. Rashid in the meeting and congratulated him on assuming the charge. The minister thanked the chair saying that he would seek his guidance for being a highly expert in interior affairs. The committee assured him of full support on national issues.

The committee expressed great grief over the sad demise of its active member Senator Kulsoom Parveen because of coronavirus and expressed heartfelt condolence with her family and prayed for her eternal peace in heaven. The committee adopted a resolution moved by Senator A. Rehman Malik paying rich tribute to her. “The late lawmaker raised a number of important issues in the committee and the House to provide relief to the poor and the voiceless segments of our society,” says the resolution.

“She was a very strong voice for the bonafide rights of the people of Balochistan. She served to the best of her abilities for the prosperity and peace of the people of Balochistan. This committee feels that her demise has created a vacuum of an experienced and seasoned parliamentarian,” the resolution adds.

Rehman Malik says time ripe to protect Shia Hazara community of Balochistan by taking fierce actions against terrorists

At the outset, Senator A. Rehman Malik said their hearts and souls were with the victim families of the Hazara community whose loved ones were slaughtered mercilessly and they shared their pains and sorrows. He termed it as a highly barbaric act of terrorism wherein the poor miners were abducted and slaughtered mercilessly. He expressed that he was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of innocent people. He said that behind terrorist activities in Balochistan, the involvement of their inimical countries cannot be ignored as such acts of terrorism were aimed at inciting sectarian clashes in the country to destabilise Pakistan. He said that the Shia Hazara community of Balochistan was being targeted continuously for a long and it was time to bring an end to their persecution by taking fierce actions against terrorists. He demanded the government to investigate this barbaric act of terrorism and unearth the conspirators involved. He appealed to both Shia and Sunnis not to fall into the traps of the enemy and stay united as the enemy was trying to divide them by such activities.

The committee also passed a resolution asking the government to take up the issue of Indian propaganda against Pakistan as revealed by Disinfo Lab EU with Interpol. The resolution was moved by Chairman Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik and was appreciated by all among others. “The committee strongly condemns the establishment of fake Media Houses/NGOs by India to spread incorrect, fake and baseless propaganda against Pakistan and for using this disinformation worldwide and in FATF to blacklist Pakistan,” reads the resolution.

“The Indian moves and plans have been disclosed by EU Disinfo Lab, an independent watchdog monitoring the international fake news worldwide. The committee feels that this act of India is a glaring violation of the sovereignty of Pakistan through hybrid, proxy war, international cybercrimes, and violation of UN Charter for using the soil of several countries including the European Union against Pakistan. The committee demands that the Ministry of Interior and National Central Bureau should immediately move the matter with evidence to the Interpol for necessary legal action against India and report be submitted to the committee in three weeks.”

The committee also condemned and expressed great concerns and grief over the murder of 21 years old young Osama Nadeem Satti allegedly by five personnel of Islamabad Police’s Counter Terrorism Department and expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family. Senator A. Rehman Malik said that Islamabad Police was considered to be ideal police but such unwanted incidents tarnish the image of the entire institution. He said that the incident should be thoroughly investigated from all angles and the report shall be submitted to the committee within 10 days. Police officials informed the committee that the incident was being investigated and that the committee would be briefed soon as the investigation is concluded.

The committee appreciated the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for its inquiry into the oil crisis.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that he had taken suo moto notice on the corruption of billions of rupees by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) which was unearthed by FIA through its inquiry commission.

He directed the Ministry of Interior to coordinate with the FIA and all stakeholders for their comments on the multiple illegal acts in the oil sector to point out reasons for the failure of the authorities to protect the interest of the state and present a detailed report to the committee for discussion in the next meeting. He said that the committee would examine it thoroughly for further legal action.

Chairman Committee will look into the reasons and factors which attributed to this level of corruption. He said that there was a need to look into the illegal act done by the OMCs with the connivance of the customs and other government authorities which miserably failed to check hoarding and artificial shortage of the oil causing thereby huge loss to the national exchequer worth Rs 250 billion just from February to April 2020.

The committee considered and discussed in details various legislative bills. A bill about suggesting stringent punishment for rapists was discussed in detail and referred to the Ministry of Law and Justice for comments. Senator Javed Abbasi, the mover of the draft bill, said that the proposed bill suggests stricter punishments and speedy justice in rape crimes. He briefed the committee on the objectives of the bill and said that for rapists, the life imprisonment should be imprisonment till death.

Senator Rehman Malik said that efforts of Senator Abbasi regarding this draft law were commendable but it also needed to be seen that if anyone misuses this law then one should be given the same punishment. The committee expressed annoyance over the absence of the Law Secretary and directed him to ensure his presence in the meeting during important legislation.

The Leader of the House Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem while presenting his views on the legislation on rape cases said that such incidents would continue to happen till the strict punishments were not introduced. He also called for the use of state-of-the-art technology for investigation and police training as well as modernisation of evidence gathering process.