Administration has imposed fine of Rs 98,500 on twelve shops in Karachi’s South district over violation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the sources, an operation was launched in Saddar to ensure execution over the COVID-19 SOPs and timings. Four shops and a snooker club were sealed in the Napier area.

Deputy Commissioner South, Irshad Ali said that violations regarding the coronavirus SOPs will not be tolerated.

Moreover, Pakistan has reported 59 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 490,476. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,409.

The latest figures identified by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,947 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh still remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

So far 219,452 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 141,393 in Punjab 59,729 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38,395 in Islamabad, 18,254 in Balochistan, 8,383 in Azad Kashmir and 4,870 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In addition to this, 4,160 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,623 in Sindh, 1,683 in KP, 428 in Islamabad, 229 in Azad Kashmir, 185 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has till now conducted 6,884,940 coronavirus tests and 35,073 in the last 24 hours. 444,360 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,219 patients are in serious condition.