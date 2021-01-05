Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan yesterday issued notice to Speakers National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies, Chairman Senate, Chairman Election Commission, Attorney General for Pakistan, and Advocates General of all the provinces and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in a government’s reference regarding holding of Senate elections either through ‘secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’.

The apex court also directed the Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan and the chief law officers of the provinces and ICT to file written submissions within one week in this matter. The bench also ordered to publish the notice in the newspapers for the information of all the concerned people regarding the reference so that any party interested may also file the written synopsis.

In this connection, a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi conducted hearing of the reference wherein the government has requested it to interpret Article 226 of the Constitution for holding of Senate elections either through ‘secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’.

During the hearing, Justice Afridi questioned about the maintainability of the Reference saying that the opinion sought is more political than the legal. He said that the Supreme Court should not enter into political question.

President Dr Arif Alvi on December 23 through Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan had filed the reference under Article 186 of Constitution seeking the apex court opinion. He said the main question is; “Whether the condition of ’secret ballot’ referred to in Article 226 of the Constitution is applicable only for the elections held ‘under’ the Constitution such as the election to the office of President of Pakistan, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Provincial Assemblies and not to other elections such as the election for the members of the Senate held under the Elections Act, 2017, enacted pursuant to Article 222 read with Entry 41 1 Part 1, Fourth Schedule to the Constitution, which may be held by way of secret or open ballot, as may be provided for in the Election Act, 2017.”

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that the federation is asking the court to make distinction between elections under the constitution and the law. He said that you are saying the elections of President of Pakistan, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Provincial Assemblies are under the Constitution, while other elections are under the law.

Justice Ijaz said that the elections of the President, PM, CMs and Speakers of NA & Provincial Assemblies and the Senate Chairman are held under Article 226 of Constitution. However, the constitution does not provide how the elections of the members of the National Assembly and the Senate be conducted. He said that if the Senate elections are held through open ballot then elections of the MNAs could also be held through open ballot.

The attorney general responded that the electors of the Senators are the members of the provincial assemblies while the individuals of the constituencies elect the MNAs and MPAs. He said that the electors of the Senate members are answerable to their parties. The Senate elections show the parties strength in the parliament and the discipline.

The court noted that there has been consensus among all the political parties that the menace of buying and selling of votes in Senate elections be curtailed. The parties have signed the Charter of Democracy.

Justice Ijaz questioned that why the federal government does not develop the political consensus?

The reference stated, “The elected members of the Assemblies who form the electoral college for election to the Senate are not free agents of their will as such. Having been elected on party ticket, they are bound by party discipline.” Therefore, it added that when voting in the election for Senate, they act as agents and trustees of their party. While they are absolutely free to debate within their respective political parties for the selection of candidates for Senate, but once the party has selected its candidates and awarded party tickets, the members owe an obligation to follow the decision of the party and vote accordingly.

The reference said that if the coming elections to the Senate are yet again marred by vote buying owing to secrecy of ballot as has happened in the past, this would undermine the confidence of the people in democratic process. The interpretation of the Constitution and the laws is the exclusive domain of the judiciary with the Supreme Court as the final court.

The reference stated that even if Article 226 of the Constitution, was amenable to two possible interpretations, the Court has always adopted the interpretation which advances greater public welfare and good.

Later, the bench deferred hearing till January 11 for further proceedings in this matter.