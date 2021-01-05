Share:

Information Minister Shibli Faraz has urged the international community to eschew its silence on the Indian terrorism against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Moreover, in a tweet on Tuesday, he said the 5th January reminds us that the UN resolution accepting the right to self-determination of Kashmiris has yet not been implemented.

The Information Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan being an advocate and ambassador of Kashmiris is forcefully pleading the case of valiant Kashmiri people at all international forums and unmasking the evil face of India.

Paying tributes to the struggle of Kashmiri people, Shibli Faraz said the oppression unleashed against them has not deterred them from seeking their fundamental democratic right to self-determination.

Furthermore, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Right to Self-Determination Day, with a renewed pledge to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its ultimate goal.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the UN Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The day will be commemorated by various activities, including rallies, seminars and conferences across the world to remind the UN that it must impose its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute and save Kashmiris from the Indian atrocities.