The education sector is one of the prime determinants of a nation’s stability. After the Hiroshima and Nagasaki tragedies by a little boy and fat man atom bombs, Japan was demolished in World War II. Today’s successful country and economic giant, Japan, was an example of doomsday’s aftermaths after the atomic attacks. Things were shattered, people were left blind and deaf for days, cancer rates increased in the affected people and many other chronic diseases developed. However, to cut a long story short, Japan’s teachers took words to bring reforms with their role. In the modern world, the education sector is a prime priority when it pertains to the matter of legislation.

Developed countries allocate a healthy budget for this sector. They realised earlier that educating the minds of their masses will itself be progress towards advancement. They have developed some appropriate educational systems that make them stand out in comparison to the rest. Unfortunately, in developing countries, education is considered as a cheap deal or an ordinary sector. As legislators believe that investing in education would be of no use, the status of such nations is diminished in front of leading countries. In the USA and UK, the teacher’s selection process is considered a big deal. In these mentioned countries, teachers withdraw handsome salaries, and are the most skilled and learned people. These countries offer a specific license for effective teaching and learning for those who want to become teachers.

The teaching profession is considered as a low steam and meagre profession in Pakistan. Most cases are those by default teachers who found teaching as their bread and butter winning profession for their families. However, there is a realisation in our society of the fact that the teaching profession is one that is neglected and uses menacing gestures. As a result, many of the teachers quit and join some other influential services. Despite the fact that they may be teachers by design, society compels them to leave the profession. Moreover, families condemn their children if they do not choose those occupational fields from their preferred list.

The education sector in Pakistan is treated as a one-time opportunity to get a ticket to paradise. Teachers withdraw salaries in exchange for teaching young minds. However, due to the low salary structure and fewer perks and privileges, most teachers have their own private educational earning avenues. This mafia grabs students and parents by promising them with deals of good grades. Finally, they manage to play the same tricks and approach board offices by greasing the concerned officials’ palms to exchange their academic students’ good grades.

The latest debate over a uniformed curriculum could help promote equality instead of equity within the education system of Pakistan. Equity may seem very attractive, but the primary issue is to execute it successfully. LUMS and other prestigious institutes in Pakistan struggle hard to make equity executable. Despite devotions and dedications, many issues and problems remain unaddressed. One of the issues is inclusive education, particularly with marginalised students. Teachers mostly do not use proper teaching methods, instructional methods, and assessment methods to practice the modern techniques utilised in leading countries.

Many of the students in Pakistan come from Tatt Schooling—an educational institute structure that lacks all mandatory teaching facilities, a learning process commonly known as classroom ecosystem. Students spend much of their time coping with the frustrations that come to them from their poor thinking abilities as well as the language barriers they develop from Tatt Schooling. Most low-class students cannot make their way due to the prevailing wretched plight of the Pakistani education sector’s teachers and infrastructure.

Also, women are not allowed to get an education, and are forcibly married to unmatched companions. Tribes fight with each other based on women for honour and pride. However, the teacher is a change agent who can work appropriately for a needed campaign, woman empowerment. Another noble living laureate, Prince Karim Aga Khan, said, “A nation cannot progress, which disregards its 50 percent of the total population based upon women.”

Licensure teachers will bring passionate and enthusiastic people into the profession and secure Pakistan’s future rather than those who come by unfair means or find teaching as a last resort to meet their financial needs. When a teacher comes through a proper channel, they will build a nation with their professional attitudes. As such, the conflict drama of discrimination among provinces’ resource distribution, NFC award, could be somehow managed. There would be no nepotism among teachers’ attitudes and favouritism for students by this merit exercise.

Furthermore, Pakistan has experienced immense brain drain as those who earned licenses as a teacher now serve for other countries. If the Pakistani government adapts the same plan by raising teachers’ status, it can also become a progressive nation as presented in its green flag of the crescent, among the nations’ committee. By allocating perks and privileges to teachers, Pakistan will move towards becoming a developed country as is the vision of Pakistan’s current Prime Minister, Mr. Khan.

It is a routine task as the current government is copping against corruption by taking the Republic of China’s formula. Why it doesn’t take after models of the USA and the UK is up for questioning. It will help the government to execute one curriculum for one nation by adapting one teacher licensure. Besides, it will provide equality to diversity for all the marginalised students as well. The present government can uplift the teaching profession as a high-status profession by teacher licensure.

Teachers who perform well must be nominated with an annual award ceremony as other professions are acknowledged as high achievers. Awards inculcate a renewed energy. Resultantly, people will know about their noble teachers and realise teachers’ status by bowing to them with honour. When the judge asked Ashfaq Ahmed, a renowned writer and teacher, why he had not paid the fine, he stated that he was a teacher and was busy. The judge said, “A teacher is in court.” Everybody, including the judge, stood in honour of Ashfaq Ahmed, and the judge dismissed the case at once.