QUETTA - A spokesman for the Balochistan government said Monday that terrorists involved in attack on coal miners in Mach area would be dealt with iron hands.

Talking to journalists in Quetta, Liaquat Shawani said the Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed the concerned authorities for thorough investigation into the tragic incident. He said terrorists want to create law and order situation in the province but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Liaquat Shawani added that the anti-state elements cannot digest the development of Balochistan.