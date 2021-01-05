Share:

At the moment, multiple nations have suspended flights to and from the United Kingdom due to a new mutated COVID variant. Britain has confirmed almost 2.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, while its death toll of 75,400 is the second-highest in western Europe after Italy.

After introducing Tier 4 restrictions in London and southeast England due to a new COVID-19 strain, the British government decided to enact a full national lockdown for a third time to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The new quarantine will last at least until the middle of February, according to a statement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This is what the new lockdown means for Britons

non-essential shops will be closed;

household mixing is prohibited;

people are only allowed to leave home for work, childcare, and medical reasons;

schools will be closed;

outdoor exercises are recommended to be limited to once a day. Indoor and outdoor sports venues will have to be closed;

people should leave home for work only if it is absolutely necessary for them (like in the construction industry);

university students will have to study remotely, as campuses are closed;

restaurants (already closed for dining under Tiers 3 and 4) will be banned from sending takeaway alcohol;

weddings and civil ceremonies will be restricted to 6 people and only allowed in "exceptional circumstances". The limit at funerals is still 30, but wakes and other ceremonies are also restricted to 6 guests.

The measures were announced despite the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday - the second in the country following the UK launching a mass vaccination campaign with the Pfizer/BioNTech medication in December.

