ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) noted that the price of wheat in the open market has again reached its highest level, which was a cause of great concerns.

ICCI Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan said that taking notice of wheat shortage and rising flour prices in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan had allowed the import of wheat and the quota of flour mills was also increased that helped in preventing any flour crisis and bringing down flour price gradually. However, he said that now the price of wheat in the open market has again reached its highest level, which was a cause of great concerns. He was afraid that if the price of wheat in the open market was not controlled, the pressure on flour mills would increase and in such circumstances, the price of flour in the open market would not remain under control. He stressed that the government should take urgent notice of this deteriorating situation and take immediate remedial measures so that the people could be saved from the problems of high flour prices.

Abdul Rehman Khan further said that Flour Mills Association has always cooperated with the Food Controller of the area and Punjab Food Department in strict enforcement of official rate. He said that 15 sales points have been set up in Islamabad where flour was sold at official rate while District Food Controller and his team were regularly checking these sales points to ensure price control. He further said that about 70 sales points have been set up in Rawalpindi while flour was sold at official rates in 16 Sasta Bazaars. However, he demanded that the government should take immediate notice of the shortage of wheat as the rising wheat price in the open market would increase the pressure on the quota of flour mills and lead to further increase in the price of flour that would hike the miseries of the common man. He further emphasized that the government should act proactively to avert any wheat or flour crisis in the country.