ISLAMABAD - US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, during the meeting matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed.

“Both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels,” says Pakistan Army’s media wing.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region.