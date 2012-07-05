











ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a well-equipped Flood Relief Cell under the aegis of Directorate of Emergency & Disaster Management to cope with any untoward situation during upcoming monsoon season.

A meeting in this regard held here on Wednesday, which was attended by the officials and officers of concerned directorates including the Directorates of Maintenance, Environment, Enforcement, Municipal Administration, Planning, E&M Maintenance, Directorate of Machinery Pool Organisation (MPO), Sanitation Directorate and Capital Hospital.

Rawal Khan Maitla, Director General (Civic Management), would be heading the Flood Relief Cell, which also include senior officers and focal persons from all relevant directorates. The meeting was apprised that CDA has carried out a detailed survey of the city to identify the vulnerable points with regard to the monsoon flood season and has formulated a comprehensive plan to cope with the emergency situation promptly.

Notices would be issued to the slum dwellers those had built houses on the banks of seasonal nullahs flowing through different areas of the Federal Capital, while the slum dwellers have also been directed to demolish these illegal structures and houses at their own.

Flood Relief Cell would function round the clock, and is equipped with latest relief devices including large and small size Dewatering Pumps, vehicles including pickups, shovels, front-end loaders and dumpers.

The meeting was apprised that the slum dwellers particularly residing in the Katchi Abaids in Sector G-7/1, G-7/2, G-7/3, G-8/1, F-7/4 and F-6 would be warned through public notice for demolishing the slums.

In this regard, vigilance teams have been formed so that to have a constant liaison with Metrological department and district administration.

The CDA has appealed to the residents of the federal capital to coordinate with the management of Flood Relief Cell on telephones numbers: Flood Relief Cell Phone No 16, 051-9253237, 051-9253236, 051-9252834 and 051-9252833. Sanitation Control Room Help Line No 1334 and Environment Control Room Help Line No 2855513.