The elections commission’s state of preparedness as announced by acting Chief Election Commissioner Justice Shakirullah Jan on Tuesday will set the country on the road to next elections right on time. He confirmed that the ECP would do its homework for holding local bodies as well as general elections within this month. By that time it would also complete electoral lists, he assured. In keeping with the constitutional requirement, the ECP is expected to keep on updating these lists. One must also applaud the Supreme Court for constantly keeping a check on ECP and doing its best to keep it away from the harmful influence of those wanting to use it as a lever to get into power. Though the ECP Chief said that the law and order’s responsibility falls on the administration’s shoulders, it is has been a veritable hurdle in the way of transparent elections and so must be addressed simultaneously.

The news sounds a gong for the parities to start gearing up for the polls but it should give them a pause as well. Since many of them have threatened to take out a bloody revolution in case the lists were tampered or if the polls were not free and fair, it is their duty to now see to it that the standard of transparency that they want is being adhered to. Whatever their quarrels, these must be resolved now, so that by government and opposition’s consensus a Chief Election Commissioner can be appointed, a caretaker setup agreed upon and the ECP prepared to take further precautions as we enter the election cycle.