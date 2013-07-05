LONDON EP - Emma Watson always wanted to be Emma Bunton when she was growing up.

‘The Bling Ring’ actress was obsessed with the Spice Girls when she was a youngster and fought with her friend over who got to play blonde-haired Emma, whose nickname in the group was Baby Spice.

She told UK TV show ‘Lorraine’: ‘’I was so obsessed with The Spice Girls as a seven or eight year old girl. I wanted to be Emma Bunton. She was so, so cute. I had a friend called Ellie, and we would fight because she had blonde hair, so she thought she should get to be Emma and I said my name was Emma, so I should definitely get to be Emma. This went on for months.’’

For ‘The Bling Ring’ - based on a true story about a group of young people who broke into famous people’s houses in Los Angeles - Emma got to film in Paris Hilton’s home, but while she found it fascinating, she doesn’t like reality TV celebrities in real life.

She added: ‘’[Paris Hiltons’ house] is sort of like fashion Disneyland. I’ve never seen that many shoes in one place. She really lives her brand, it was fascinating ... I think as an actress you try and separate yourself from this new brand of celebrity, which is people who are famous for being famous.’’

Emma - who has been studying at both Oxford University in England and Brown University in New York - added he own shoe collection can hardly match that belonging to the heiress.

She said: ‘’There’s only a certain number of shoes you can fit into a dorm room closet, which I did for the last two years I was living with at university.’’