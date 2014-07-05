LAHORE- Gullu Butt, the baton-wielding man seen damaging vehicles in Lahore, has filed a bail petition in the local court of Judicial Magistrate, Imran Ishaq.



The petition submitted by Advocate Wahid Hussain presented the stance that the case registered against Butt was a false one. The court has summoned a record from the police, due on July 10.



Butt came into the limelight after he was caught on cameras brazenly damaging several vehicles in the presence of police, during the clash between Pakistan Awami Tehreek workers and police in Lahore's Model Town on June 17.