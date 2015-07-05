Computer importers and some officials have convinced our rulers that computerisation is panacea of many of our problems. So, arms licences should be computerised to eliminate hundred times more illegal arms. This wisdom is beyond my comprehension. A criminal will never commit planned crime with licenced weapon nor surrender illegal weapon unless arrested.

Consequently, law—abiding senior citizens including pensioners with decades old arms licences (verified in 1998) are also suspects and must go through complex, expensive and physically painful verification and computerisation procedures in all types weather.

It is expected from worthy Minister for Interior and worthy CM Punjab to kindly authorise senior citizens to retain original licences (to be returned if taken back) stamped gratis for life like CNIC, with provision to replace old copies if required.

M. AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, July 3.